Project Alankar: Struggling to find dilapidated Sanskrit schools willing for renovation aid
The budget of ₹28 crore released in 2021 for the renovation of government-aided Sanskrit secondary schools that are more than 50 years old under the scheme got lapsed, officials said.
Officials are struggling to find enough government-aided Sanskrit secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh willing to take benefit of the state government’s ‘Project Alankar’ scheme and get their buildings renovated.
This is owing to the fact that to be eligible to receive funds from the state government under the initiative, the school managements too need to bear 50% of the renovation cost. This has resulted in most school managements dragging their feet on embracing the opportunity, informed state education department officials.
Due to this, the budget of ₹28 crore released in 2021 for the renovation of government-aided Sanskrit secondary schools that are more than 50 years old under the scheme got lapsed, they concede.
Now this year again, the state government on August 26 earmarked a budget of ₹28 crore for this mission and sought a proposal from district magistrates to renovate the dilapidated buildings of aided Sanskrit secondary schools in their respective districts.
Under the initiative, such schools with 100 to 250 students can be offered a maximum of ₹25 lakh (if the school is non-residential) or ₹50 lakh (if the school is residential) with the support going up to ₹50 lakh and ₹75 lakh respectively if the school has 250 to 500 students while the maximum support of ₹75 lakh can be extended if the school is residential and has over 500 students dependent upon their meeting other set criteria under the scheme, stated the GO sent by the then additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla, a copy of which is with HT.
The state presently has 958 Sanskrit schools offering education to students from classes 6 to 12 and as per the norms of the scheme, priority is to be given to those schools where more than 100 students are studying.
“An affidavit will have to be given by the school management to give 50 per cent amount for the renovation. For example, if there are 100 to 250 students in a school and if the state government allows a maximum amount of ₹50 lakh for renovation of its building, then the school management will also have to pay an equal share of 50 lakh,” explained the officials.
District level committees have been constituted under the chairmanship of the district magistrates to identify the schools, they added.
The executive engineer of PWD and the finance and accounts officer of the secondary education department have been designated as members of the committee while the district inspector of schools (DIOS) of the district concerned has been made its member secretary, the officials said.
Explaining the dilemma of government-aided Sanskrit secondary schools, the manager of Saudamini Sanskrit College, Prayagraj Prof MC Chattopadhyay said that if Sanskrit schools had money, they would have got the buildings repaired or renovated themselves. “What is the need to look at the government for this. We are extending free education to the children and managing through donations. We don’t have lakhs for renovation,” he claimed.
Officials shared that so far management of only five government-aided Sanskrit schools from across the Prayagraj division have given written consent to give a 50% matching amount for the renovation of their buildings. Of these, only two schools from Prayagraj district including Kulbhaskar Ashram Krishi Inter College and Vikramaditya Singh Inter College, Bahariya, they added.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics