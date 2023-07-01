Seers, temples officials back dress code in shrines, say it’s not a question of human rights

LUKCNOW In the recent past, several prominent temples across Uttar Pradesh have put up notices asking devotees to dress ‘decently’ and avoid ‘inappropriate’ clothing choices while visiting a shrine. The move comes in the wake of several devotees wearing short or flashy clothes to temples. Several temples across Uttar Pradesh have put up banners and signboards. (HT Photo)

The managements of these temples argue that if people can dress according to the decorum of their offices (other professional spaces), then why can’t they dress in line with the religious sentiments and values associated with the temple concerned?

In this backdrop, several temples across Uttar Pradesh have put up banners and signboards saying -- ‘Those wearing half pants, bermuda, mini skirt, night suit, torn jeans, frock, and three-quarter jeans, and other such clothes will not be allowed inside temples’. These steps have received support from the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the umbrella body of 14 akhadas, Vishva Hindu Parishad, and other Hindu organisations.

Recently, such notices were seen outside Mankameshwar temple in Prayagraj, Shri Radha Damodar temple in Mathura, and other revered shrines. Meanwhile, in the Mankameshwar temple of Lucknow, the dress code is implemented for devotees who want to come inside the sanctum sanctorum of temple. This dress code has been in practice since 2019. If any devotee comes to the temple wearing revealing clothes, they are not allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum, said Mahant Devya Giri, Mankameshwar Temple.

While several temples have started prohibiting devotees dressed ‘vulgarly’ from entering the sanctum sanctorum, others have just issued an advisory while leaving the final decision on clothing choices to the devotee.

‘Be modest, dress decent’

Seers have urged devotees to dress keeping in mind the sanctity of the place. “You go to office wearing decent clothes. Similarly, kids wear a uniform in schools. So, why not come dressed properly in temples as well. Inside the sanctum sanctorum, one’s goal should be to attain peace of mind and not distract others with short and flashy clothes. We don’t stop anyone from darshan but one must be dressed decently to enter the sanctum sanctorum,” said Mahant Devya Giri.

Along with the Mankameshwar temple of Paraygraj and Lucknow, at least three other temples of the state have put up posters on their premises, denying entry to devotees who are not dressed ‘decently’. Shri Radha Damodar Temple in Mathura also issued a dress code notice on May 21. Its poster reads -- Come to the temple wearing modest clothes.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarnagar, a dress code was implemented with a notice in May. Shri Balaji Maharaj Temple in Muzaffarnagar banned devotees, especially girls and women, from wearing ‘indecent’ clothes on the temple premises. An office bearer of the temple, on the condition of anonymity, said devotees must dress in a manner that is respectful to God.

Another temple, Shri Gilharaj Ji in Aligarh, which is operated by All India Avdhoot Yogi Mahasabha of the Nath sect, has also issued a dress code. As per the code, men and women can should visit the temple wearing only ‘decent’ clothes.

Pan-India Trend

Not just Uttar Pradesh, dress codes are being implemented in temples across India. In Uttarakhand, a number of temples in Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Haridwar, have recently introduced a dress code. The Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada, a prominent religious body, has taken the initiative to enforce the code, to maintain the dignity of religious places.

Temples like Daksh Prajapati in Haridwar, Tapkeshwar Mahadev Mandir in Dehradun, and Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir in Rishikesh have implemented strict a dress code. Speaking on the trend, Prashant Bhatia of RSS said, “I also go to Gurudwaras. Everyone follows the dress code there but when it comes to temples, people start feeling that their human rights are being crushed. Sometimes, people are entering into temples wearing so indecent clothes that one feels ashamed to even look at them.”

He added, “The temple committee has the right to maintain discipline. Still, I believe that people should self-regulate,” said Bhatia. Echoing Bhatia, Sharad Sharma, the regional spokesperson of VHP in Ayodhya region, said, “No specific dress code can be enforced in temples unilaterally across the country. However, female devotees must not be dressed in vulgar clothes. Sanctity of the temple which the devotee is visiting must be maintained.”

175 U.P. temples to have dress code by Dec: Hindu Jagran Manch

Vishwanath Kulkarni, the convenor of Hindu Jagran Manch, a body fighting for Hindu rights, said, “Our aim is to implement dress code in 175 temples of Uttar Pradesh and 1,000 temples of the country by the year-end. Hindu Jagran Manch feels any disrespectful and offensive dress hurts the religious sentiments of devout individuals. The dress code serves as a tool to maintain the sanctity of the temples. The dress code is in accordance with Sanatan Dharma.”

‘Not a backward step but a move to protect culture’

Ramesh Shinde, the national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said, “Steps like implementation of dress code are meant to protect the Indian culture and ethos and to awaken Hindus. Often these steps, taken to protect Hindu traditions and culture, are dubbed as ‘backward’. However, the very same cabal welcomes similar steps taken by other communities.”

