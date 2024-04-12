Properties worth 365 cr attached in alleged Bengal teacher recruitment scam: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has so far attached properties worth ₹365 crore in West Bengal’s alleged teacher recruitment scam, the agency said in a statement on Friday. The Calcutta high court in 2022 ordered a federal probe in the case. (X)

Three ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam. TMC member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee has been among those questioned in the case.

The statement said fresh immovable properties worth ₹230.6 crore have been provisionally attached. Plots of land and a flat held under the names of Prasanna Kumar Roy and Santi Prasad Sinha and the companies they controlled have been attached. Roy allegedly collected money from the candidates while Sinha was the then advisor of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

The Calcutta high court in May 2022 ordered a federal probe into appointments allegedly made in state-run schools for monetary gains.