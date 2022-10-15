Properties worth 5 crore of gangster Santosh Yadav attached

Prayagraj police on Friday attached more properties of gangster Santosh Yadav at his native village Sherdih under Jhunsi police station of trans-Ganga area. The estimated cost of the attached properties which include two SUVs, is worth around ₹5 crore, police officials said.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said under section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act, Santosh’s two storey house estimated to be worth ₹2.50 crore, land in the name of Santosh’s brother Rajkumar’s wife Ranjana Devi worth around ₹2 crore and two SUVs worth ₹50 lakh were attached.

Earlier on Thursday, the police and revenue officials attached properties estimated to be worth around ₹8 crore belonging to Yadav and his kin. It is alleged that Yadav who has two dozen cases registered against him, had earned the properties through illegal means in name of his kin.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said Santosh Yadav has 24 criminal cases including of murder, attempt to murder, Arms act, NSA, Gangster Act lodged against him at Jhunsi, Colonelganj, Naini, and Civil Lines police stations in Prayagaraj and at Lanka police station of Varanasi.