Prostitution den in Pune busted: 4 arrested

PUNE The Pune police arrested two men and found two women employed as sex workers in an apartment in a residential society in Bibwewadi on Monday night
Published on Nov 10, 2021 01:50 AM IST
The two men were identified as Mahendra Dnyanaram Prajapati (34) and Pandurang Lakshman Shinde (46), both residents of Upper Indiranagar.

The four people were found in a flat on the third floor of a building in Bibwewadi. The police claimed that the information about the operation was gained by a source of assistant police inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar. Police sent a decoy customer to verify the information and upon verification, a raid was conducted in the late hours of Monday.

The police found 4,000 in cash, three mobile phones, and condoms from the house.

A case under relevant Sections 3, 4, and 5 of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act and Sections 370, 370(a), and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bibwewadi police station.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
