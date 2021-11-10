Prostitution den in Pune busted: 4 arrested

PUNE The Pune police arrested two men and found two women employed as sex workers in an apartment in a residential society in Bibwewadi on Monday night.

The two men were identified as Mahendra Dnyanaram Prajapati (34) and Pandurang Lakshman Shinde (46), both residents of Upper Indiranagar.

The four people were found in a flat on the third floor of a building in Bibwewadi. The police claimed that the information about the operation was gained by a source of assistant police inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar. Police sent a decoy customer to verify the information and upon verification, a raid was conducted in the late hours of Monday.

The police found ₹4,000 in cash, three mobile phones, and condoms from the house.

A case under relevant Sections 3, 4, and 5 of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act and Sections 370, 370(a), and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bibwewadi police station.