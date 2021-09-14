Public participation crucial for success of central schemes: Union minister Vaishnaw

As part of Centre’s public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir, the Union minister for railways and communications Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Reasi district on Monday. The minister interacted with the members of the women self-help groups and visited the stalls showcasing their products.

In his address, Vaishnaw said the Centre was committed to providing basic facilities at the doorstep of the masses. He advised all the officers to work with an objective to ameliorate the hardships of the poor so that a qualitative improvement in their lives can be visible.

He said people must avail the benefits of several schemes launched for their welfare, adding that community participation was required for the successful implementation of government programmes.

“The central government’s initiative of public outreach in J&K has been rolled out with the objective of bridging the gap between the government and public,” the minister said.

He interacted with representatives of the area and gave patient hearing to their demands and issues. Locals requested that all trains entering the UT should be extended up to Katra railway station.

While taking note of the depletion of the water resources due to railway projects, the minister said a team of experts will visit Reasi in the coming weeks for a detailed scientific study and necessary measures shall be taken accordingly. Regarding employment in the railways, he assured that possibilities will be explored for maximum employment of the local youth.

For ensuring universal internet access, all possible steps are being taken and scientific studies are being carried out for optimal utilisation of the existing telecom infrastructure. He said the Digital India campaign proved a boon for the students during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

During his visit to Katra railway station, the minister laid the foundation stone for two new railway platforms, a washing line and other related works. Secretary, IT department, J&K, Amit Sharma and district development commissioner, Reasi, Charandeep Singh, also briefed the minister about the ongoing works in the district.

Reasi DDC chairman Saraf Singh Nag, vice-chairperson Sajra Qadir, DDC members and BDC chairpersons, elected PRI representatives, among others, were present on the occasion.