Pune educational sector has a close eye on budget allocations

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:16 PM IST

PUNE The Union budget for the year 2021-22 will be announced on Monday, February 1.

In earlier budgets, 2020 and 2019, fund allocations found its way to various institutions in the city, largely for research works.

The recipients have been the several city-based national institutions, like the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

In the 2020 union budget, 8,000 crore was allocated to a national mission on quantum technologies and applications (QTA) for a period of five years.

However, in the last one year, largely due the Covid-19 pandemic, this project has not moved forward and currently is with the centre’s Department of Science and Technology (DST).

According to a source in the DST, on condition of anonymity, “The project is nearly ready for its implementation. In the last one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic the process was a bit delayed. Now the detailed project report is ready. The five-year plan of expenditure is worked on and will be sent to the cabinet for approval.”

This QTA mission is one of India’s biggest projects in the field of science and technology. It will develop quantum computers, quantum encryption, make communications more secure and also enable new associated technologies to come to the country.

When contacted, C-DAC director general Hemant Darbari refused to comment on budget allocations – received and expected.

“We hope, this year, the budget allocation will be much higher due to the roll out of the national education policy and the re-vamp of the whole education sector. The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is the only public university which gets its funding from the state government. The other higher education institutions in Pune are all self-financed,” said Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis International (deemed university) and principal, Symbiosis.

Real estate matters

Talking about expectations from this year’s union budget, Suhas Merchant, president of Credai Pune said, “Amendment to section 80IBA is needed to revise the affordable housing definition to allow upto 90 sqm in metros and 120 sqm elsewhere. Waving of the minimum alternate tax (MAT) an give extension of the time limit to March 31, 2023 is needed. Also, amendment to Section 80C, to increase the limit for repayment of a housing loan principal amount, or alternatively, introducing another section for deduction with respect to principal repayment is needed.”

Adding to a long list of real estate expectations, Merchant said, “Changes needs to be done in Section 24 (B) for increasing interest deduction for home buyers. Increase of the safe harbour limit by 20 per cent under section 43 CA may be extended till the effect of the pandemic on the economy is withdrawn.”

