Home / Cities / Others / Pune Metro earns Rs30 lakh from SRK film with Kollywood director Atlee
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune Metro earns Rs30 lakh from SRK film with Kollywood director Atlee

PUNE The Pune Metro has generated Rs30 lakh in revenue from the shooting of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s yet-untitled film with Kollywood director Atlee Kumar taking place at Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station at Pimpri
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:04 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Metro has generated Rs30 lakh in revenue from the shooting of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s yet-untitled film with Kollywood director Atlee Kumar taking place at Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station at Pimpri.

Pune Metro PRO Hemant Sonawane confirmed earning Rs30 lakh from the shooting and said, “The place where the shooting is taking place has been given on rent and there have been earnings from it. The specifics are dealt with by the finance department of the metro authority.”

Khan is shooting for the film directed by Kumar which also stars actresses Nayanthara and Priya Mani and comedian Sunil Grover among others. The production company sought permission to shoot from the Maha Metro authority two months ago, after which the authority allowed shooting between August 30 and September 15 at the rate of Rs2 lakh per day. The Maha Metro has received Rs30 lakh from the production company for the said shooting.

Meanwhile, Khan completed his shooting at the metro station and returned to Mumbai in the morning on Sunday. There was heavy bandobast at the venue with both private security guards and police personnel deployed. The metro station was under CCTV surveillance and strict vigil was kept as part of heightened security measures during the shoot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.