Pune’s demand for 40,000 vials of Remdesivir met with supply of 2,000 doses: FDA

The shortage of the Remdesivir injection continued to haunt families and relatives of Covid positive patients on Thursday. Despite procurement of the medicine and regulations made by the district administration and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the shortage of the medicine continued.

Dinesh Khivasara, assistant commissioner of FDA, said that as the demand has increased multifold, there is a shortage.

“The demand for Remdesivir is 40,000 vials. There is a huge deficit and it will take at least a week to address this deficit. On April 17, Pune is due to get 2,000 doses of the injection. However, at present the shortage continues,” said Khivasara.

A family member, Aditya Vani, said he has visited all major hospitals in the city to get the injection. His father has tested positive and is critical.

“I tried the helpline number for the Remdesivir injection, but in vain. I have tried all possible ways to get the injection, however, I couldn’t find it anywhere. Hospitals do not have the stock and even chemists in my area are saying that there are no injections available,” said Vani.

A city-based private hospital said that they don’t have stock for Remdesivir.

“We don’t have any injections with us. We have received several calls from patients hoping to get the medicine, but as we don’t have the injection, we could not help them,” said the hospital official, who asked not to be named.