Punjab doctors on deputation told to return to parent departments

Amid a spike in Covid cases and shortage of experienced health staffers, the directorate of medical education and research has been asked to relieve all doctors working on deputation across Punjab.

As many as 20 senior doctors from medical colleges in Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot are working on deputation with the directorate for the past many years.

An official revealed that these staffers are posted at different medical departments in these colleges and are doing clerical work while there is an acute shortage of faculty doctors amid the pandemic.

“Mostly, the doctors working in the directorate are being given work related to court cases and other clerical work. This arrangement has been continuing even when there is a provision of hiring lawyers for court cases and sufficient clerical staff is available with the directorate after re-structuring of posts from February onwards,” the official said.

State medical education minister OP Soni said the services of the doctors posted anywhere on deputation are required in the field to fight the pandemic.

“The directions have already been issued to the director of medical education and research to relieve these doctors and send them to their parent departments immediately. Their experience can be effectively availed in such tough times,” he said.

Soni added that the government is committed to providing all required logistics to medical colleges and hospitals for proper treatment of the patients.

“To overcome staff shortage, the process has already been initiated for recruitment of 200 nursing staff and 200 Class IV employees,” he said.

Soni said the state government was monitoring the arrangements at all levels and all the patients, coming from other states are also being given treatment in Punjab hospitals.

“All the three medical colleges of Punjab were making significant contribution in the war against Covid-19 and were tending to level II and III patients diligently,” Soni said.