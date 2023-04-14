Punjab: 12 IAS officers transferred, Sarvjit Singh is ACS, sports

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Thursday issued transfers orders of 12 IAS officers with immediate effect. The government also shifted an IFS officer and a PCS officer.

Sarvjit Singh, additional chief secretary (ACS), parliamentary affairs, has been posted as ACS, sports and youth services, in place of Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, who is the new principal secretary, parliamentary affairs.

Raji P Srivastava, ACS, freedom fighters, has been given the additional charge of ACS, social security, women and child development. Rahul Tiwari, who was awaiting posting, is the new secretary, science, technology and environment, according to transfer orders issued on Thursday.

No post ing for Ajoy Sharma yet

The government has, however, not given any posting to 1999-batch IAS officer Ajoy Sharma, who was shunted out as principal secretary from the health department in January this year after he declined to sanction money for advertisements on Aam Aadmi Clinics. The officer was also removed from the taxation department and has been without posting since.

Alaknanda Dayal, a 2000-batch IAS officer, is also awaiting posting. Dayal was secretary, medical education and research, and was replaced by ACS Anurag Agarwal a month ago.

Among the officers whose transfer orders were issued on Thursday include Kumar Rahul, secretary, employment generation and training, and in addition secretary, general administration and coordination, who has been given the additional charge of secretary, personnel, and secretary, vigilance.

Indu Malhotra has been given the additional charge of commissioner, Rupnagar division, whereas Ravi Bhagat, special principal secretary to chief minister (SPSCM), is now also chief executive, Punjab Energy Development Agency.

Manjit Brar is MD, PAIC

The services of Manjit Singh Brar, managing director, Punjab Argo Industries Corporation (PAIC), have been placed at the disposal of department of industries and commerce, for posting as the managing director, PSIEC, in place of Kumar Amit. Brar will also continue to hold the chare of mission director, food processing. Kumar Amit, SPSCM, is now also the managing director, PAIC.

Sonal Giri posted as MD, PUNSUP

Sonali Giri, director, information and public relations (DIPR), has been posted as managing director, PUNSUP, in place of Amrit Kaur Gill. Sandeep Singh Garha, a 2012-batch PCS officer, has been given the charge of DIPR as an interim arrangement. Gill is now secretary, Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, and in addition secretary, Punjab Rural Development Board.

Parampal Kaur Sidhu has been posted as director, hospitality, and in addition additional MD, PUNGRAIN.

SP Anandh Kumar, a 2003-batch IFS officer, has been posted as special secretary, sports and youth affairs. The posting orders of Tanu Kashyap, who was secretary, science, technology and environment, will be issued later.