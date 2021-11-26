Home / Cities / Others / Punjab Int’l trade expo starts in Amritsar from December 2
others

Punjab Int’l trade expo starts in Amritsar from December 2

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will inaugurate the trade expo in Amritsar; PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry are the organisers
The 2019 photo of preparations in full swing for Punjab trade expo in Amritsar; last year the event could not be held due to the Covid 19 pandemic. (HT File photo)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 08:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar The Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), usually an annual event, is starting in the holy city from December 2 this year, with no event held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will inaugurate this expo, a premier trade and business exhibition, that the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been organising for 14 years in a row, before last year’s unavoidable break. Officials have been assigned duties to ensure the event is smoothly conducted.

Traders of Thailand, Egypt, Turkey and other countries, apart from other states of the country, are participating. Participation of Pakistan traders, however, remains uncertain as yet.

