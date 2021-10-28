Punjab issues guidelines for 50,000 ex gratia to heirs of Covid-19 victims

Chandigarh The Punjab government has issued guidelines for the release of ex gratia relief to heirs of those who died due to Covid-19. Punjab deputy chief minister Om Prakash Soni said that as per the directions of the Supreme Court the state government would provide ₹50,000 to the heirs.

He clarified that the heirs of the victims who have the certificate of cause of death from the hospital would submit applications directly to additional deputy commissioner (G) of the district in which the Covid patient died.

Similarly, the heirs of the victims of Covid-19 who do not have the death certificate, specifying the cause of death, would submit the applications to the same committee constituted by the state government under the chairmanship of additional deputy commissioner (G) of that district where Covid patient died.

The notification regarding the formation of these committees has been issued, as per which additional deputy commissioner (G) has been appointed as the chairperson, the civil surgeon as member secretary and assistant civil surgeon as Member Convener. Similarly, if there is any Government Medical College in the district, its principal/medical superintendent and the head of the medicine department has been included as a member and the in-charge Epidemiologist of Covid-19 Cell of the district has also been included as a member.

The committee will meet within 30 days of receiving the application and will be bound to take further action. He also said that if any heir of the deceased does not agree with the reason of death mentioned in the certificate issued by the hospital, he can also apply for correction in the certificate on the basis of facts.

In addition, if any person dies of Covid within 30 days of being confirmed to be Covid positive, his heir are also entitled to a grant. He also said that if a Covid patient admitted to a hospital dies after 30 days of hospitalisation, his heirs are also entitled to receive this assistance.