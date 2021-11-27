Punjab minister Verka launches projects at Patiala govt hospital; visit curtailed due to protest

Patiala Punjab minister for medical education and research Raj Kumar Verka inaugurated multiple projects at Government Rajindra Hospital on Friday, but he had to curtail his visit due to the ongoing protest from health workers, appointed during the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Demanding the regularisation of their services, protesters gathered at the event site and raised slogans against the Punjab minister. Addressing protesters, Verka said the file related to regularisation of these health workers has been cleared and is with the finance department for approval. “Their grievances will be resolved soon,” said Verka, adding that the state government was committed to provide all highly equipped and updated medical facilities to the people visiting the Rajindra Hospital.

The projects he inaugurated were a lab in the super-speciality unit worth ₹2.7 crore, a multi-storey parking lot worth ₹12.22 crore. The other projects are new buildings for ₹30 crore and ₹5.46 crore, respectively.