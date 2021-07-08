Home / Cities / Others / Punjab Police restoring British-era building in Tarn Taran
Nanakshahi bricks are being used in the restoration. These are decorative bricks that were used for structural walls during the Mughal era. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Punjab Police restoring British-era building in Tarn Taran

The building, located near the Tehsil Chowk in Tarn Taran city, is among eight buildings constructed by the British government in Amritsar and Lahore in the 1900s
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:59 PM IST

TARN TARAN Punjab Police is working to restore a British-era building to its old glory. The building, with a plot size of seven kanal was lying abandoned now, but had served as a police station till recently. Nanakshahi bricks are being used in the restoration. These are decorative bricks that were used for structural walls during the Mughal era.

The building, located near the Tehsil Chowk in Tarn Taran city, is among eight buildings constructed by the British government in Amritsar and Lahore in the 1900s. Amritsar railway station and the city’s post office are two more instances.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale inspected the progress of the work on the building on Thursday. Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had sanctioned 2 crore for restoration; of which 35 lakh has been received.

Nimbale, who had earlier initiated a drive to clean the historic Patti Fort, said, “British government notes show that the building is 110 years old. Previously, it housed the tehsil and treasury offices of Tarn Taran. It was converted into a police station in 1942. This building has also served as a set for films like Udta Punjab and Punjab 1984, due to its historic importance.”

He added that the Punjab Police Housing Corporation is carrying out the restoration after consulting archaeological experts. “All artefacts in the building are being restored and nothing will be razed, so that our future generations can learn from history,” he said, claiming that work was likely to completed in two months and the City Police Station will again be shifted here.

“We are planting saplings for greenery and plan to shift DSP-City office in this building,” the SSP said, adding that Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, has also been engaged for installing a water harvesting system in the building.

