Pvt institutes must join hands with govt to revive sports culture in Punjab: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Punjab higher education, sports and youth affairs minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, on Friday, urged private educational institutes to work in tandem with government to revive sports culture in the state.

Presiding over an athletic meet of local Planet E School, the cabinet minister said the state government was giving topmost priority to promote sports among the youth. He said private institutes must come forward and join hands with government to ensure budding sportspersons get better infrastructure, equipment etc.

He was also accompanied by Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura.

He said state government had also launched Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme to provide a monthly stipend of ₹8,000 for one year to senior national medal winners.

Hayer pointed out that as many as three lakh players competed in recently held Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan and prize money worth crores was instantly transferred into the bank accounts of thousands of players. He said such efforts would definitely bring positive results in building a sports environment in Punjab’s every nook and corner.

The minister said the state government was formulating a policy to give priority to medal winners to avail jobs in Punjab.

Earlier, on arriving in Khanna, Hayer was given the guard of honour by Khanna police.