Pvt school owner shot dead in Jind village

The owner of a private school at Jind’s Alipura village was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified bike-borne assailants on Monday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh, 48, a resident of Aleva village and who ran a private school in Alipura village for the last two decades.

The incident took place when he had gone for a walk. The assailants intercepted his path and fired shots at him. Victim’s brother Karambir said his brother was prime witness in his son Sahil’s murder case, who was stabbed to death outside Neki Ram College in Rohtak in 2018.

“The accused had been mounting pressure on my brother not to appear in the court and make a compromise. We have asked police to provide security cover to our family as we have life threat from the accused,” he added.

Demanding arrest of the assailants, the family and residents of Alipura village blocked the Jind-Patiala highway from 2.30pm to 5.30pm and lifted the blockade after police assured of arresting the assailants at the earliest.

Uchana DSP Jitender Khatkar said the assailants had fired shots at Suresh from a close range and he had died on the spot.

“The assailants pumped five bullets into the private school owner’s body and threatened other walkers to stay away. We have registered a case of murder, Section 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act against 11 persons on the victim’s brother’s complaint. Five teams have been formed to nab the assailants,” the DSP added.