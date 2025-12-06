PWD to use ‘water jets’ to clean Ring Road, Outer Ring Road today

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday issued fresh directions to carry out air pollution mitigation exercises, including pressure cleaning of Ring Road and Outer Ring Road and installation of 305 mist-spraying systems, across the capital. According to PWD, the exercise is aimed at controlling dust that settles on carriageways and dividers (HT photo)

The order came two days after chief minister Rekha Gupta chaired a review meeting with civic agencies, calling for accelerated action to address dust and vehicular emissions in Delhi.

To tackle dust accumulation, officials said, all stretches along Ring Road will be washed using high-pressure water jets on Saturday. A similar exercise will be carried out on the Outer Ring Road as well.

According to PWD, the exercise is aimed at controlling dust that settles on carriageways and dividers, which is often resuspended by vehicular movement, particularly during dry winter conditions.

The department has also set a December 15 deadline to finish installation of 305 mist-spraying systems across city roads, which was initially slated for completion by November 30

“The chief minister expressed displeasure that the target was not met, and issued strict directions that the misting systems be operationalised by December 15,” the letter stated.

According to the order, a few anti-smog guns deployed earlier were found to be non-functional during an inspection on November 30. The contractors responsible for maintenance have been directed to carry out necessary repairs within three days and ensure proper operations. The order adds that failure to comply may lead to withholding of payment to the contractors concerned.

PWD has also instructed its field engineers to ensure the roads excavated by utility agencies, including for cable laying and pipeline work, are restored within seven days of completion of the work.

Officials have been directed to invite short-term tenders to execute restoration of stretches currently awaiting repairs. The order adds that in several cases, utility agencies have excavated PWD roads without obtaining the required permission, and action should be taken against them.

“In case any utility agency cuts the ROW (Right of Way) of a PWD road without prior permission, FIR may be lodged against the defaulting field officers of the utility agency. All stretches of the road, which need any remaining end-to-end restoration or repair works, are required to be identified within next five days and necessary measures may be taken for repair and restoration including plantation in brown patches by December 15,” the order mentions.

CM Gupta had on Wednesday directed the PWD to coordinate with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to increase the use of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in road construction.

The order states that MCD has flagged low procurement of recycled C&D material by contractors. Field engineers have been told to ensure that contractors comply with contract norms mandating the use of C&D material in prescribed quantities. Inspection may be carried out at C&D waste processing plants to confirm the source and supply, the order says.

The order added that all DDA executive engineers had been asked to list roads under the agency’s jurisdiction that are damaged and contribute to dust pollution. Once prepared, the list must be submitted to chief engineers within 10 days so that necessary repairs can be taken up.