Shots fired after altercation over blaring vulgar songs in Gorakhpur; 1 dead, 3 hurt

GORAKHPUR A petty quarrel led to the death of a 45-year-old man in Gorakhpur on Wednesday morning. Three others also sustained injuries in the incident while a few vehicles were torched. The angry villagers torched two motorcycles and a tractor-trolley belonging to the accused (HT Photo)

It started with a few workers involved in mining activity in Rudrapur Majwa village playing vulgar songs loudly. When a local, Raj Kishor (45), objected to the blaring of vulgar songs, an argument ensued between him and the workers.

Hours later, around half-a-dozen mining workers, along with their boss, contractor Sunil Yadav, reached Raj Kishor’s house and shot him following an altercation. The 45-year-old died on the spot.

Hearing the gunshot, residents of Rudrapur Majwa village came out and started chasing Sunil Yadav and his men. The villagers caught hold of a few men and thrashed them. In the incident, three men sustained injuries.

The angry villagers also torched two motorcycles and a tractor-trolley belonging to the accused. They also damaged the SUV belonging to Sunil Yadav, who is a resident of the neighbouring Devan Deeh village.

The mob also blocked traffic movement between Saunkhor and Semra villages for hours to press their demand for the immediate arrest of the accused. SSP Gorakhpur Dr Gaurav Grover, who rushed to the spot, confirmed that the three injured men have been admitted to the local community health centre. They are stable.

SDM Gola Rohit Mauriya and circle officer Ajay Kumar Singh also rushed to the spot to pacify the situation. A heavy police force has now been deployed in the region in view of the prevailing tensions.

SP (rural) Arun Kumar Singh said that on the persuasion of SSP, villagers removed the road blockage. The accused would be arrested soon, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON