Raghu the rhino released into Dudhwa forest after 40 years, three more to follow

After a long containment period of over 40 years inside the 27-square km fenced rhino rehabilitation area (RRA-1) in Dudhwa National Park (DNP), the first one-horned rhino - 12-to-15-year-old male, Raghu - was released into the open on Thursday. First rhino being released into open forest area outside the fence in Dudhwa forests on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) authorities have planned to release three more female rhinos into the open from their fenced enclosure in RRA-1.

In the history of DNP, since April 1, 1984, when the rhino rehabilitation project was launched in Dudhwa, in south Sonaripur range of DNP with just just five rhinos in a fenced enclosure measuring 27-sq km, the unique initiative to release rhinos in the open is intended to bring in gene diversity among the Dudhwa rhinos and thus to ward off in-breeding challenges.

DTR field director, Lalit Verma said on Thursday that before releasing the rhinos in the open, a team of experts, including eminent rhino expert from Assam Dr KK Sharma, and WWF and WTI experts shortlisted over half a dozen rhinos, fit to be released.

He added that the experts studied their behaviour, health and other traits for a few days before finally selecting four rhinos, including Raghu.

Verma added that on Thursday, the experts carried out an intensive exercise to tranquilise Raghu, putting a radio-collar around its neck for future monitoring, carrying it on a tractor and releasing it into the open Dudhwa forests, suited to rhinos.

He said that on Friday, efforts will be made to release the remaining three female rhinos in the open.

TEAMS TO MONITOR FREED RHINOS

Verma said that half a dozen teams had been formed which would monitor the released rhinos through GPS and manual patrolling. This exercise would remain in place for two months and may be extended to a year till the freed rhinos adapt to their new surroundings.

DTR AUTHORITIES FOCUS ON GENE DIVERSITY

DNP deputy director, Rengaraju Tamilselvan said that the new experiment would strengthen the gene pool diversity among Dudhwa rhinos besides easing the growing population pressure in the existing 27-sq km fenced area.

Dr Rengaraju said rhinos from neighbouring Nepal forests frequently visited and stayed in Dudhwa forests and their mating with Dudhwa rhinos in the open would infuse gene diversity and thus strengthen the future rhino generations.

When asked about the probable conflict of rhinos with humans after their release, particularly when incidents of conflicts with tigers, leopards, wild elephants and other wild animals in Terai region of Kheri were already common, Dr Rengaraju said herbivore rhinos could not be equated with carnivores, as rhinos were less aggressive and very shy animals and avoid human sight.

He added rhinos got aggressive only when they sensed danger to their calves or when teased beyond a limit.

However, he added strict monitoring over their behaviour to ward off any such apprehensions would be ensured.

Rhino re-introduction programme in Dudhwa was started with just five rhinos in a 27-sq km area, which now has 46 rhino population.

Also, the experts highlighted the challenges of inbreeding among the Dudhwa rhinos as they are mostly the off-shoots of the same gene chain.

Owing to the growing number of rhinos in their suited habitat of Dudhwa, a new RRA-2 was developed at Bhadi Tal in Belrayan range and four of these animals were shifted to RRA-2.

Despite this, the need was felt to shift more rhinos from the previous area.

In course of time, experts studied the nature and behaviour of rhinos and also the areas in India or other places where rhinos were already in the open.

Keeping all aspects in focus, a plan was drafted to release a limited number of rhinos of Dudhwa into the open and study the changes.