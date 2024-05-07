Rahul Gandhi struggling to find safe seat: Anurag

Ludhiana : Union minister of sports, youth affairs and information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur took a jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his decision of not contesting election from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. Union minister of sports, youth affairs and information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur took a jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his decision of not contesting election from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

Anurag said that Rahul has been looking for a safe seat to contest so he moved to Raebareli leaving Amethi.

The Union minister, who was in Ludhiana on Sunday to attend Himachal and Punjab Pravas Milan Samaroh, said he is sure that Rahul will face defeat from Raebareli too, as he faced in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat Ravneet Singh Bittu was also present at the event.

Targeting the Congress, Anurag said it never valued the supreme sacrifice made by Bittu’s grandfather and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. Congress has never valued Bittu either but used the name of his family for votes, he added.

Chiding former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, over his post on ‘X’ about inflation, Anurag said that during the Congress tenure when Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the inflation rate was 10%, which is 5% now.