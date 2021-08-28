Raikot man shoots neighbour after minor spat

A Raikot resident allegedly shot his neighbour following a brief spat over water disposal pipes on late Thursday night. The accused had fired three shots, which hit his neighbour on his left hand and foot.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Malhotra.

Complainant Kishan Lal of Prem Nagar stated that the accused owns a plot behind his house. On August 25, some unidentified persons had damaged the water disposal pipes of his house. When he scanned the closed-circuit television cameras, he found Malhotra and his unidentified aide damaging the pipes.

On Thursday night, when Lal confronted Malhotra, the latter started abusing him and then opened fire at him. Two bullets hit Lal on his left hand while one hit his foot.

Lal raised the alarm, following which his son Chandan Kumar came to his rescue and hit the accused with a stick. Hearing the commotion, locals gathered at the spot following which the accused panicked and fled.

Sub-inspector Ajaib Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 25/27/54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.