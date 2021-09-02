Rain brings life to a standstill in Haryana

Rain in several parts of Haryana on Wednesday brought life to a standstill but no damage of life and property was reported. More showers are expected in the region over the next four days, the meteorological department said.

According to the MeT officials, light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Haryana on September 2 and light to moderate rain at isolated places from September 3 to 5.

In the last 24 hours, Charkhi Dadri witnessed 95.5mm rain, Gurugram 91.1mm, Faridabad 83.5mm, Jhajjar 52.7mm, Bhiwani 44.7mm, Nuh 44mm, Rewari 40.9mm, Palwal 40.8mm, Mahendergarh 28.7mm, Rohtak 26.1mm, Panipat 16.8mm, Sonepat 15.8mm, Jind 9.4mm and Karnal 3mm.

Many areas got submerged due to waterlogging which affected normalcy in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Dadri, Faridabad and Gurugram. Traffic disruptions were witnessed due to the heavy downpour in low lying areas.

Former minister and Jannayak Janta Party leader Satpal Sangwan said most areas in Dadri were affected by rainfall and waterlogging.

“The administration has failed to take concrete steps to eradicate the problem. The bus stand here was submerged and commuters faced a lot of problems,” he added.

According to the Indian meteorological department (IMD), Chandigarh, Haryana has witnessed 12% surplus monsoon rainfall than normal from June 1 to September1.

The state received 412.8mm rainfall in this time period against the normal 367.9mm. The districts with highly-deficient rain include Panchkula (53% less rainfall than normal), Ambala (39%). Yamunanagar (16%), Rohtak (10%), Bhiwani (8%) and Faridabad 2%.

The district with excess rainfall were Jhajjar (92% more than normal), Fatehabad (69%), Kaithal (60%), Gurugram (44%), Sonepat (42%), Rewari (32%), Jind (31%), Panipat (26%), Karnal (20%), Mahendergarh and Hisar (18% each), Kurukshetra (14%), Charkhi Dadri and Nuh (12% each), and Sirsa (3%).

Rohtak deputy director (agriculture) Inder Singh said rain is good for all crops which are at maturation stage.

Satywan Sagwan, a farmer from Dadri’s Atela village, said the two-day rain has proved to be a boon for the cotton, guar, moong and bajra crops which were drying out.

“All our crops will mature well. This rain will be helpful in sowing of the next crop. But now, we are praying for clear weather. If rain continues, our cotton crop which is in the last stage will be damaged,” he added.