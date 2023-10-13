Rain threat looms over Australia vs. Sri Lanka World Cup clash in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Concerns of rain casting a shadow over the Australia and Sri Lanka World Cup match, scheduled for October 16 in Lucknow, are rising. Additionally, for the first time this season, the minimum temperature has fallen below the 20-degree Celsius mark. In a first this season, minimum temperature drops below 20°C in city (Sourced)

“Due to a western disturbance in Uttarakhand, there is the potential for light to moderate rain in isolated areas of Terai and central Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow. There is also a chance of thunderstorms and lightning occurring from October 15 to 17 in the state,” said Mohd Danish, the head of the Lucknow Meteorological Office.

On Friday, the minimum temperature dropped to 19.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 34.4 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department has predicted that the minimum temperature will remain in the range of 19 to 20 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Mercury’s Swing

Oct 13: Min 19.8°C, Max 34.4°C

Oct 12: Min 21.5°C, Max 35.1°C

Oct 11: Min 23.3°C, Max 36.3°C

Oct 10: Min 24.7°C, Max 36.3°C

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!