 Rajasthan: 3 killed after tractor rams into auto rickshaw in Dholpur - Hindustan Times
Rajasthan: 3 killed after tractor rams into auto rickshaw in Dholpur

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 17, 2024 12:59 PM IST

The deceased have been identified as Ajodhya Lodha, 38 (auto rickshaw driver), Hariom Lodha, 22 and Jashwant Lodha, 30

Bharatpur: Three persons were killed in a road accident after a tractor rammed into their auto rickshaw on early Saturday morning in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that the incident took place Shankarpura area under police station Diholi around 5.30am.

The deceased have been identified as Ajodhya Lodha, 38 (auto rickshaw driver), Hariom Lodha, 22 and Jashwant Lodha, 30.

Police said that they were all natives of the Marena village in Dholpur. Ajodhya was on his way to the Dholpur vegetable mandi when his two neighbours, Hariom and Jashwant, tagged along with him in his auto rickshaw to reach the Dholpur bus station.

Suman Kumar, Diholi police station in-charge said they are looking for the tractor driver who fled the scene after the incident.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem, Kumar said.

Follow Us On