Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajasthan: Rajsamand MLA, 2 others injured in collision on Udaipur–Rajsamand highway

BySohail Khan
Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 02:54 pm IST

Maheshwari was heading from Rajsamand when a Gujarat-registered vehicle allegedly took a sudden turn and collided with her car near Amberi in Udaipur

News / Cities / Other Cities / Rajasthan: Rajsamand MLA, 2 others injured in collision on Udaipur–Rajsamand highway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On