Rajasthan: Fire at Kota EV showroom chars over 50 electric scooters, bikes

Kota: A fire broke out on Wednesday morning at an electric vehicles (EVs) showroom in Rajasthan’s Kota district, gutting more than 50 electric scooters and bikes, police said. The blaze started inside the showroom on Feet Road and rapidly spread across the ground floor, where dozens of EVs were parked.

The fire department deployed around four fire tenders from the Sabzi Mandi and Shrinathpuram stations. “Preliminary investigation suggests a short circuit as the cause,” fire officer Rakesh Vyas said.

The building is a two-storey structure spread across 2,000 square feet. The showroom, operated by Vijay Kumawat, occupies the ground floor.

A gym on the floor above had several people exercising when the fire broke out. “All were evacuated in time,” an officer said.

Fire officer Vyas said it took an hour to bring the fire under control. “When we arrived, the entire lower floor was engulfed, and all the electric bikes and scooters were completely charred,” he added.