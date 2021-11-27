Rajnath in Jaunpur, says farm laws to be taken back the day Parliament convenes

Asserting that the BJP government has always been sympathetic towards farmers, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the three farm laws will be withdrawn on the very first day of Parliament.

Singh was addressing 30,000 BJP booth presidents, in Jaunpur, on Saturday, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP secretary organisation Sunil Bansal, state president Swatantra Dev Singh, and several other leaders.

Singh said, “We consider farmers as God. The BJP government has always been sympathetic towards farmers. There was a movement against the three laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to withdraw them. The day the Parliament session begins, the three farm laws will be withdrawn.”

Recalling the terror attack on Mumbai on November 26, 2008, Singh accused the then Congress government of not taking effective action against terrorism to eliminate it. He said that even senior Congress leader Manish Tiwari accepted it in his book.

He said that ever since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, terrorism was being tackled regularly and effectively. After the terror incidents in Uri and Pulwama, by taking strict action against the terrorists, India sent a message to the entire world that it has strength to take action across the border to eliminate terror.

India has become a powerful country in the eyes of the world. The entire world listens seriously whenever India speaks as India’s respect has increased across the world. India has been a country that has never occupied an inch of foreign land. Rather, India has given the message of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam to the whole world from its soil, Singh said and added that “hum kisi ko chhedenge nahin, hame kisi ne chheda, to use chhodenge nahin. If someone captures even an inch piece of our land, the army will not leave it. PM Modi has given a free hand to the Army.”

Slamming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for his claim that the BJP government didn’t give permission for Jewar airport, Singh said, “I had passed the proposal of Jewar Airport in 2001 as chief minister of UP. Yogi ji is completing that work today.”

Did anyone ever think that the BrahMos missile will be made inside Uttar Pradesh? But this missile is being made on the soil of Uttar Pradesh, Singh said.

Slamming SP chief for his statement on Jinnah, Singh said, “What was the need to take out Jinnah. From which bottle, did you take out Jinnah?”

Singh accused the opposition parties of indulging in politics of division just for the sake of power. BJP takes everyone along. Instead of achieving power by dividing society on the basis of caste and creed, he would rather stay away from such power, he added.

Taking a jibe at the SP-BSP alliance in 2019, Singh said that Bua and Babua formed an alliance in UP. But that alliance was broken. UP neither needs Bua nor Babua, UP needs Baba once again in 2022.