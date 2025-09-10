Ram Janmabhoomi trust meeting: Krishna Gopal unanimously chosen to fill vacant trustee position

A meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was held at Mani Ram Chhawni in Ayodhya on Tuesday, presided over by Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The Ram temple in Ayodhya (HT File Photo)

The meeting, which lasted for more than three hours, involved detailed discussions on the construction of the Ram Temple and related projects.

The trust appointed Krishna Gopal, a retired Indian Forest Service officer, as a trustee to fill the vacancy left by trustee Kameshwar Chaupal’s demise. He was unanimously chosen to fill the vacant position. However, consensus has not yet been reached on filling the vacancy left by the passing of another trust member, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra.

Preparations for the Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony on November 25 were a major focus of the meeting. Earlier, the chairman of the construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, inspected the temple premises and clarified that no new projects will be initiated. Only previously approved plans and ongoing construction works will be prioritised.

It was revealed during the meeting that work on the temple complex’s boundary wall has commenced. The trust has assigned this responsibility to two firms. Gates 3 and 11 are being specially developed for crowd management. Gate 11 will open from October 10, while work on Gate 3 will be completed later. There are plans to dedicate these gates to prominent seers. The target is to complete all work by December 2025.

This meeting was attended by secretary Champat Rai, construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, treasurer Govinddev Giri, trustees Vasudevanand Saraswati, Madhvacharya, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, Swami Paramanand, Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara, Dr Anil Mishra, special invitee members Dinesh Chandra, Gopal Rao, representatives from the central and state govts, and the Ayodhya district officer.

BOX

Lord Ram’s life on display

The narrative of the Ramayana will be showcased in 20 galleries at the Ram Temple, as the trust is constructing an international Ramkatha museum with 20 galleries, costing approximately Rs200 crore. Each gallery will depict episodes of Lord Ram’s life in 10-minute digital segments. A special gallery dedicated to Hanumanji is also proposed, where his stories will be shown using 7D technology. Additionally, it will illustrate how Lord Ram is worshipped in different countries around the world.