Ram Mandir Trust plans nationwide outreach; rice offering to be distributed across 5L villages

Lucknow: Following in the footsteps of the Ram Mandir movement of the 1980s, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is embarking on a nationwide campaign to distribute sacred Akshata, whole grain rice offered to the deity at Ram Janmabhoomi, to five lakh villages across the country. This extensive initiative will take place from January 1 to 15.

The Board of Trustees convened at the Mani Ram Das Chavni Peeth in Ayodhya on Saturday to discuss various aspects related to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, scheduled for January.

During the more than three-hour meeting, the Board members approved the proposal to reach out to five lakh villages throughout the country between January 1 and 15.

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Trust, stated to the media after the meeting, “VHP volunteers will arrive in Ayodhya from 50 VHP centres after Dussehra to collect Akshata, and subsequently, they will return to their respective centres.”

However, Rai added that no specific date for the Akshata Pujan has been finalized. “For the two months of November and December, the volunteers will strategize on how to reach five lakh villages. From January 1 to 15, 2023, the volunteers will distribute Akshata,” he said.

It was also decided during the meeting that on the day of Ram Lalla’s idol consecration in Ayodhya, people across the nation will be urged to light five earthen diyas at their doorsteps to commemorate the occasion. Chairman of the Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee Nripendra Misra, and others attended the meeting.

Out of the 15 members on the Board, 11 were present in person at the meeting, while three attended virtually, including Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran. The meeting concluded on Saturday.

Expenditure on Temple Construction to Date:

Since the Bhumi Pujan ceremony presided over by PM Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, up until March 31, 2023, the Trust has incurred an expenditure of ₹900 crore on the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Handover of Ram Katha Sanghralaya:

In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Trust will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state government on October 9 in the state capital to transfer the Ram Katha Sanghralaya (museum) in Ayodhya to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Documentary:

The Trust is also in the process of producing a documentary that will depict 500 years of struggle for the Ram Mandir and various movements advocating for its construction.

Ram Lalla’s Picture:

The Board has approved a proposal to distribute 10 crore pictures of the Ram Lalla’s idol, the one that will be installed at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir, to devotees visiting Ayodhya over the next two to three years.

Prime Minister’s Visit Uncertain:

As of now, no schedule has been finalized by the authorities in New Delhi, and thus, the date for the Prime Minister’s visit for the opening of the Ram Mandir remains undetermined.

