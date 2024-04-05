‘Ram Naam Satya’ for those threatening daughters, traders: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his party has not only brought Ram but will also ensure “Ram Naam Satya” (chanted at funerals) for those threatening daughters and traders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) Chief Jayant Chaudhary and other during an election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Bagpat on Friday (Pawan Kumar)

He emphashised that U.P. is no more a “Upadrav Pradesh” (riot state) but since 2017 has transformed into “Utsav Pradesh” (Festival state).

Adityanath was speaking at an election meeting at Ghabhana in Aligarh in support of the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Satish Gautam, the sitting MP who is in the race for a hat-trick of wins.

“Before 2017, none believed then that U.P. can be a riot and curfew-free state. Whatever festival it may be, it is celebrated with enthusiasm and discipline now. U.P. is no more an Upadrav Pradesh but has transformed into an Utsav Pradesh, be it Ramotsav, Krishnotsav or Deepotsav,” he said.

“It is matter of pride that Lord Ram saw the Holi festival in his abode (Ayodhya) this time after a wait of 500 years. Festivals depicting our history and highlighting the stories of our ancestors need a suitable ambience. Before 2017, there used to be merely 20,000 to 25,000 attending Holi at Barsana in Mathura but this year 10 lakh devotees were in Barsana on Holi,” Adityanath said.

“We are here not only to bring Ram to his abode but also to ensure ‘Ram Naam Satya’ for those threating ‘beti’ (daughter) and ‘vyapari’ (trader). Anybody posing a threat to law and order will have his “Ram Naam Satya” in Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister warned.

“Earlier, criminals were praised and held in high esteem but now our policy of zero tolerance to crime has made criminals seek pardon,” he said, adding we believe in action more than words.

“This is the first election of its kind when all are aware of the result because voters have made up their mind for “teesri baar Modi sarkar” (third term for Modi regime. In return for what Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the nation in 10 years, voters are all eager to bring him back to power for the third time,” the chief minister said.

“Indians have managed to save their culture and heritage despite all odds. We are now witnessing New India with safe borders, an end to terrorism and the Naxal movement, increased infrastructure, factories, highways, corridors and airports are coming up. All this was a dream in the past,” said Adityanath who reached Aligarh after addressing a rally in Baghpat.

He mocked the Congress and its alliance partners, saying they were unable to find candidates to contest against the BJP.

“I heard a Samajwadi Party neta (leader) saying that the party adhyaksh (president) will take a decision. What does it mean when the leadership comes from one family in the Samajwadi Party? Why not say that the matter will be taken up in the family and decided there?” the chief minister said in a sarcastic vein.

Aligarh was earlier known for the hardware industry but now is becoming a hub of supply of defence requirements as it is a node of the Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor.

He also said a university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and Atal Awasiya Vidhyalaya are coming up in Aligarh.

“All this is possible because of judicious use of one vote,” he said.

He said farmers should begin planting more sugarcane as more sugar mills will come up in the region.

“The payment for sugarcane was made in five to seven years during the past regime but now 105 out of 120 sugar mills are paying to farmers within a week while 15 others, making the payment a bit late, are asked to mend their ways,” he added.

Before the chief minister’s arrival, strong winds disturbed a portion of a tent at the venue. The arrangements were restored by the time the chief minister reached.