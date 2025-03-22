Rampant bird hunting uncovered at Nuh’s Kotla reservoir

A surprise visit by a birder to a reservoir in Nuh exposed a widespread and alarming illegal practice of migratory bird hunting — bringing to light not only the environmental threat posed by such unchecked poaching but also the deep-rooted socioeconomic challenges of the region that fuel these activities. Wildlife worker Sarjeet Kumar and Sher Singh removing nets in a wetland area where migratory and domestic birds are trapped at Akera village in Nuh district in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A visit by Hindustan Times to the Kotla reservoir revealed a thriving black market for migratory birds, flourishing amid manpower shortages in the forest department and minimal enforcement of wildlife protection laws.

Kotla, a seasonal haven for migratory birds that travel from as far as Central Asia and Europe, is around 60km from Gurugram. Every year, thousands of birds make their journey to these wetlands, resting and feeding before continuing their migration. But what should be a bird sanctuary has instead become a hunting ground.

Rakesh Ahlawat, a birder from Dighal village in Jhajjar, visited Kotla reservoir, a prominent natural wetland, last Thursday. What started as a casual birdwatching trip quickly turned into a disturbing discovery. “There were massive nets laid out across the water body, stretching over several acres. As I watched, I saw a man bludgeoning a trapped sandpiper with a stick. It was horrific,” Ahlawat recalled.

Horrified by the sight, Ahlawat immediately informed wildlife officials and alerted local conservationists. Within hours, the divisional wildlife department deployed a team of 30 men to remove the nets and inspect the area.

Officials later confirmed that over 200 acres of land had been scoured. Dozens of birds — including Eurasian coots, Northern pintails, red-wattled lapwings, little cormorants, and wood sandpipers — were found either dead or struggling to free themselves from the fine-mesh nets.

“These nets, locally referred to as ‘Chinese nets,’ are seven feet high and five feet wide. Made of fine nylon, they are almost invisible to the birds, making them extremely lethal,” said a senior forest official. To dismantle the network, the department hired 30 men from nearby villages to remove the nets. Yet, despite this crackdown, locals remain skeptical about whether the problem will ever truly end.

“This isn’t new,” said Sarjeet Kumar, 25, a resident of Akera village. “Locals have been doing this for years. Every migratory season, they lay these nets to trap birds. We are paid ₹700 per day to remove them, but it doesn’t stop the practice.”

A network of poachers

The hunting network in Nuh is not just large — it is also alarmingly well-organised, said Hakimuddin Khan, 66, a cattle grazer who witnesses the bird hunting everyday.

Poaching has become an ingrained seasonal trade involving entire families, including minors. Villagers from Akera, Mohammadpur, Mewli, Kotla, Khanpur, and Malabh are allegedly involved in setting up nets and trapping birds,according to Mubin Khan, a forest guard.

An eight-year-old boy from Kotla village described how he was introduced to poaching by an older boy from his village. “I started helping him for ₹200 a day. Then I learned how to do it myself. Now I earn ₹30,000 a week during the migratory season,” he said.

For his family, the money is a lifeline. “My elder siblings are married and live elsewhere. I have to support my parents. We lay the nets at night, around 8pm, and come back by 4am to collect the birds. By 7.30am, we sell them to a dealer. It’s hard work, but it pays,” he added.

Another 12-year-old boy from Mewli village echoed the same story. For him and several others, this is not just a side hustle—it is their primary source of income for the eight months that migratory birds are in the region.

“This is a full-time job for us from September to April,” he said matter-of-factly.

Each evening, young boys set out around 8pm, carrying bundles of netting material, poles, and sticks, the poachers said. The nets are laid meticulously across the reservoir’s shallow banks — seven feet tall and five feet wide — designed to blend into the darkness and catch birds by their wings or necks.

By 4am, they return to check the traps, collecting birds that are still alive and discarding the ones that have perished overnight. By 6.30am, the night’s catch is taken to middlemen who buy in bulk.

“The work is not easy. There are snakes and insects in the water. We sometimes get bitten. It’s scary, but we don’t have another option,” said the 12-year-old.

Estimates by the locals suggest that over 600 individuals — including women, minors, and entire families — are involved in the illegal bird-hunting business in Nuh. With each bird fetching anywhere between ₹500 and ₹900 in the black market, the trade is lucrative, especially during the migratory calendar, starting in September when the birds arrive from Central Asia, Europe, and Russia, and continuing until April when they begin their journey back.

An enforcement crisis

Despite repeated crackdowns, forest officials admit they are losing the battle against poaching. “This is the third such crackdown at Kotla in just three months,” said RK Jangra, the divisional forest officer (DFO) for Gurugram.

His frustration is evident. The department, he said, is severely understaffed. “We are currently operating with just one-third of the staff we actually need. Our jurisdiction spans six districts, including Gurugram, Nuh, and Palwal, yet we have only 30 officials. Monitoring every wetland, every water body, every known and unknown hotspot — it’s simply not possible,” he said.

The lack of resources isn’t the only issue. Much of the land surrounding Kotla reservoir is privately owned and remains uncultivated during the winter months, creating an ideal environment for poachers. “These fallow lands, combined with stagnant water, provide the perfect conditions for bird hunting. There are no farming activities, no patrolling, and very little visibility,” Jangra added.

To counter the problem, authorities have started registering criminal cases under the Wildlife Protection Act against repeat offenders. “This isn’t just poaching anymore — it’s an organised seasonal trade involving networks of dealers, hunters, and buyers,” Jangra said.

The danger extends beyond Kotla. Migratory species play a crucial role in maintaining wetland health. Their mass hunting disrupts natural ecosystems, affects breeding populations, and diminishes biodiversity.

“If we don’t act decisively, we risk losing these birds permanently,” Jangra said.

A hard-to-crack network

Sher Singh, a resident of Akera village who was hired to help remove nets, spoke about the difficulty of catching poachers. “These people know the land inside out. They work at night and are always alert. Even if we manage to spot someone laying the nets, they flee in seconds,” he said.

He described how poachers operate in small groups, posting lookouts at strategic points. “They signal each other if they see officials approaching. The moment they sense danger, they abandon their nets and vanish into the undergrowth,” Singh explained.

Despite repeated efforts, the cycle continues

“We remove the nets during the day, but by the next morning, they’re back again. It feels like we’re always one step behind,” he said.

Locals also hesitate to speak out, fearing retaliation or backlash from their communities.“Everyone knows who is doing it, but no one wants to name names. This activity puts food on people’s tables. It’s a survival issue,” Singh added. “People do this because they have no other option. Give them jobs, give their children education, and this will stop,” he said.

Environmentalists, meanwhile, argue that stronger enforcement alone won’t solve the crisis. Education and alternative livelihood programs are equally crucial.

Vaishali Rana, a social activist, believes awareness campaigns targeting schoolchildren could make a difference. “If we can educate the children, maybe we can stop them from joining this illegal trade,” she said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has last year criticised the Haryana government for its lax protection of wetlands. In a recent hearing onOctober 2023, the tribunal noted “slow progress in the remediation of wetlands and lack of safeguards for migratory species.”

For now, Kotla reservoir remains caught in a struggle between survival and conservation. As thousands of birds prepare for their seasonal migration, the question remains: will they find a sanctuary or a death trap in Nuh?