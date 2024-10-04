Rare brown vine snake spotted in Dudhwa National Park

Field biologist of Dudhwa National Park (DNP) Vipin Kapoor Sainy did not have the slightest idea that his discovery of a snake, which he sighted at Banky Tal in south Sonaripur range of Dudhwa National Park (DNP), was not only going to make history in the records of Dudhwa but also the entire UP state wildlife. The brown vine snake (Photo by Vipin Kapoor Sainy)

The slender-bodied snake resembling a vine or a twig and almost mingling with the dry foliage, happened to be a Brown Vine Snake, zoologically named ‘Ahaetulla prasina’.

It emerged to be a species never documented in the wildlife history of Dudhwa or even the state of UP, said Dr Rengaraju Tamilselvan, deputy director, Dudhwa National Park.

The brown vine snake is second such spectacular discovery of a reptile in Dudhwa. Earlier, on Feb 19, 2019, a rare snake ‘red coral Khukri’ having the zoological name ‘oligodin Kheriensis’ owing to its first discovery in Dudhwa forests in 1936, was re-discovered.

Sainy told Hindustan Times that a few months back, he along with two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) research scholars Aqsa Jaseem and Syed Basit Miyan, was collecting pellet samples of swamp deer at the Bankey Tal in south Sonaripur range to study the feeding behaviour of the swamp deer and to estimate their population in the area.

“While collecting samples, movement of a reptile with unusual features drew my attention and I photographed the slender snake for its identification and further study and documentation as such snakes were earlier never reported in the region. It is found in south India and central India forests with usually green colour,” Saini added.

He said, “With the help of Rohit Ravi, a colleague from WWF-India, the photographs of the snake were analysed and studied.”

Sainy said, “After thorough analysis, it was confirmed that the snake was indeed the brown morph of Ahaetulla prasina, marking a significant discovery for the region’s herpetofauna and highlighting the ecological diversity of Dudhwa’s core areas.”

He further said, “The presence of this brown morph of Ahaetulla prasina, a mildly venomous species, emphasizes the complex habitat around Bankey Taal and adds valuable data to the existing details of Uttar Pradesh’s wildlife.”

Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Lalit Kumar Verma, IFS, while lauding the rare discovery and stressing upon its conservation, said “This specie though mildly venomous, plays a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of Dudhwa’s forest ecosystems. Protecting such unique species is essential for preserving the region’s rich biodiversity,” he stated.

Deputy director, Dudhwa Dr Renga Raju T acknowledged the rarity of the discovery and praised the team’s efforts.

“This is a very rare find. The team has done great work, and such discoveries enhance our understanding of Dudhwa’s herpetofauna,” he observed.