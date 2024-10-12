Ravan bows before strength of Sanatan: UP CM

Peethadheeshwar of Gorakhnath Temple and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Saturday that Ravan, the powerful symbol of atrocities and sinfulness, bows down before the strength of Sanatan Dharma on the day of Vijayadashami, when Lord Rama defeats him, vanquishing evil forces forever. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Gorakhpur (PTI)

Addressing a gathering at the Ramlila Ground after the coronation of Lord Rama, Adityanath highlighted the transformation of religious sites in India.

“Who would have believed that the Grand Ram Mandir would be constructed in Ayodhya, or that Kashi would be renovated in such a grand form, and Ram Rajya would be reflected in Chitrakoot? Yet, all of this became possible through the strength of Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

The chief minister further urged the public to remain vigilant, stating, “Whenever society disintegrates, invaders take advantage. They have previously dishonoured Lord Ram’s temple and Shri Krishna’s temple. We must be watchful and defeat such anti-social elements.”

A Grand Shobha Yatra

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath, dressed in the traditional attire of the Nath sect, led the Shobha Yatra. Instead of a traditional chariot, the CM rode in a special bulletproof vehicle, removing its windshield to respond to the welcoming crowds as the vehicle moved slowly through a 500-meter stretch from Gorakhnath Temple to the Ramlila Ground.

At the Ramlila Ground, Yogi Adityanath performed a special puja to Maa Janki, Lord Laxman, and Lord Hanuman. The route of the Shobha Yatra was lined with half a dozen stages, where folk dancers from Azamgarh, Varanasi, and other districts performed traditional dances. Folk songs were sung, accompanied by the beats of Turahi, Nagara, and other instruments.

A display of unity

This year’s Shobha Yatra held special significance as it showcased the mission of Gorakhpeeth, with members of the minority community welcoming the procession at the main gate of the temple. They garlanded CM Yogi Adityanath and showered him with flowers. Members of the Sindhi community also welcomed the Shobha Yatra near the Jhulelal Mandir.

Religious observances at Gorakhnath Temple

Earlier in the morning, CM Yogi Adityanath performed special worship and Arti for Guru Gorakhnath, considered an avatar of Lord Shiva, at the Gorakhnath Temple. Later in the day, after performing Arti, the Peethadheeshwar assumed his traditional role as a dispenser of justice. The principal priest Kamal Nath, along with others, applied tilak to Yogi Adityanath’s forehead, after which the CM blessed them and distributed Prasad among devotees.