Ready plan to make Dudhwa an eco-tourism hub: CM

LAKHIMPUR KHERI/LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials concerned to prepare a plan for the development of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) as an eco-tourism hub.

The CM on Saturday conducted a review meeting with forest and tourism department officials at DTR where he also sought updates on development works underway in the district from the district magistrate. Earlier, he planted a moulsari sapling in the reserve.

“The forest and tourism departments should work together and prepare a plan within 15 days to develop DTR as an eco-tourism hub,” said the CM. He also wanted the completion of flood prevention preparations in Lakhimpur Kheri before June 12. A nodal officer has been appointed for supervision.

The CM directed officials to boost tourism and sought year-wise tourist footfall data of Dudhwa. He also reviewed the tourism department’s plans for better connectivity, hotel development, and engaging locals as tourist guides.

During the review meeting, Adityanath asked the officials to prepare development plans in coordination with public representatives. He also reviewed the district’s development progress and law and order situation.

During the meeting, he said police, SSB, and forest officers must conduct joint patrolling in forest areas to prevent illegal logging and for the protection of wildlife.

To prevent human-wildlife conflict, the CM ordered that people living near forest areas be trained, and solar fencing be installed around their villages. He was briefed about efforts to rejuvenate the Suheli river, with the district magistrate informing him that cleaning work was underway on a 5-kilometre stretch. He also instructed that proper cleaning and drainage arrangements be made through MGNREGA with the involvement of the irrigation department.

Meanwhile, the DM gave a presentation on project ‘Mission Maidan’ that aims to develop playgrounds in 1,000 schools, and rooftop indoor gaming zones in schools that lack open spaces.

CM meets foreign tourists, names jumbo calf Bhavani

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met foreign tourists, inspected facilities and named an elephant calf during his visit to Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR).

The CM also interacted with members of the Tharu community and honoured women. He visited exhibitions showcasing banana-based products and displays set up by women from self-help groups.

During the inspection, Yogi also reviewed initiatives aimed at minimising human-wildlife conflict. He observed exhibitions by WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) featuring tranquilizer guns, trail cameras, drones, and a rapid response team (RRT) set-up.

He also visited the Salukapur Elephant Camp. There, he named an elephant calf Bhavani.

Additionally, he interacted with medical professionals present at the reserve.

While interacting with foreign tourists, He inquired about the arrangements at the reserve. The foreign tourists expressed satisfaction with the facilities. The CM instructed forest officials to take care of all visitors and ensure that all necessary services are provided. (HTC)

