Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes charge as deputy commandant and chief instructor, NDA

PUNE Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan has taken charge as deputy commandant and chief instructor of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune on Monday.

Admiral Vatsayan is an alumnus of NDA (1986); Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; Naval War College, Mumbai; and National Defence College, New Delhi.

He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1988, and specialised in gunnery and missile systems in 1994.

He has done specialist tenures on frontline ships of the Indian Navy, including as part of the commissioning crew of the guided missile destroyer and INS Mysore.

He has also served as executive officer of INS Mysore.

His command assignments include a Coast Guard IPV, missile vessels INS Vibhuti and INS Nashak, missile Corvette INS Kuthar and guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri (commissioning crew).

His important staff assignments include joint director of personnel; director of personnel (policy); director Naval Plans (perspective planning); principal director Naval Plans; assistant chief of Naval Staff (policy and plans) at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence; and Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet, Vishakhapatnam.