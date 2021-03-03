Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes charge as deputy commandant and chief instructor, NDA
PUNE Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan has taken charge as deputy commandant and chief instructor of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune on Monday.
Admiral Vatsayan is an alumnus of NDA (1986); Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; Naval War College, Mumbai; and National Defence College, New Delhi.
He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1988, and specialised in gunnery and missile systems in 1994.
He has done specialist tenures on frontline ships of the Indian Navy, including as part of the commissioning crew of the guided missile destroyer and INS Mysore.
He has also served as executive officer of INS Mysore.
His command assignments include a Coast Guard IPV, missile vessels INS Vibhuti and INS Nashak, missile Corvette INS Kuthar and guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri (commissioning crew).
His important staff assignments include joint director of personnel; director of personnel (policy); director Naval Plans (perspective planning); principal director Naval Plans; assistant chief of Naval Staff (policy and plans) at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence; and Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet, Vishakhapatnam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
42 micro-containment zones in Pune city; most in Hadapsar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes charge as deputy commandant and chief instructor, NDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man hammers wife, two daughters to death in UP’s Bulandshahr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for burning his 5-year-old son alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Goa-based climate activist granted transit bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cleaner, more aware... but for the most part, life back to normal in Pune’s Covid hotspots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand: 14-year-old allegedly gangraped in Chaibasa; three arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutradhara’s tales: Pune gets its first names... royal patronages recognise sacred headquarters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad: 29-year-old woman techie stabbed by alleged stalker; condition stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC to take over road maintenance from April 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana’s single-day Covid count breaches 100-mark after 83 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid infections saw 75% jump in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbs fly in HP House over suspension of 5 Cong MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Create extra seat for MBBS aspirant: HC to Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rift in J&K Cong: Group protests against Azad, another supports him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox