Recruitment anomalies at madarsas in Azamgarh, SIT registers FIR

Teachers at 20 madarsas in Azamgarh were appointed in violation of norms with the alleged involvement of managers and other staff, said officials of the UP police special investigation team (SIT) here on Tuesday.

The anomalies in the appointment of teachers also resulted in major loss to the state exchequer, they said.

On the basis of findings that surfaced while scanning the records provided by district minority welfare officer and madarsa authorities, the SIT had registered an FIR against 21 managers and staff of these madarsas and other unidentified people under IPC sections 409 for criminal breach of trust by public servant, 420 for fraud and 120-B for criminal conspiracy in the matter on May 20.

SIT officials said the case had been further investigated to ascertain the role of people involved in the fraud through the years.

It was found that the teachers’ appointment was done on the basis of certificates issued by the institutions that are not recognised by the state or the central government, said an SIT official.

He said the appointment of one teacher was done when he was not even 18 years of age, which is the minimum age criterion for appointment of assistant teachers at madarsas.

In another case, four sisters were appointed in the madarsa where their father was manager, added the official.