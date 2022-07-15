Remove mention of beef from signboards: Arunachal Pradesh district tells hotels
Authorities in Naharlagun sub-division in Arunachal Pradesh have issued an order directing hotels and restaurants not to mention the word beef in their signboards to maintain the “spirit of secularism”.
The order was issued on July 13 by Tamo Dada, extra assistant commissioner of Naharlagun sub-division of Itanagar Capital Complex directing all such establishments to remove the word by July 18 failing which a fine of ₹2,000 would be imposed and process initiated to cancel their trade licenses.
“It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that there are numerous hotels and restaurants mushrooming within the administrative boundary of Naharlagun sub-division with the word ‘BEEF’ written on them,” the order by Dada read.
Stating that the district administration believes in the secular spirit of Constitution but “open display” of the word beef on signboards may hurt sentiments of some sections of the community and “may create animosity between different groups of community”.
“Therefore, so as to maintain peace in the community and to continue the spirit of secularism and brotherhood within the community I hereby direct all such hotels and restaurants who has written word BEEF on their signboards to remove such words by July 18,” the order by Dada read.
Bengaluru crime news : Two caught in Hebbal trying to sell country-made gun
Two people from Bihar were arrested with a country-made gun and six rounds of live ammunition in Bengaluru's Hebbal area on Thursday. One of those arrested has been identified as a minor and the other as R Pavan Paswan (20), whom police have called the prime accused. Hebbal police caught the two as they were trying to sell the gun near a railway track, The Times of India said.
Interfaith couple seeks police protection after family threatens to kill them
An interfaith couple has sought protection from Gurugram police after the woman's family allegedly threatened to kill them both, police said on Thursday. The Muslim woman, aged around 20 years, left her house of her own free will on July 8 and started living with her Hindu partner, police said.
Daily-waged labourer loses eye-sight from assault after asking for clearing dues
A 40-year-old daily-wage labourer reportedly lost vision in one of Singh's eyes after a man, to whom he had sold his motorcycle and was asked to clear pending dues of ₹8,000, brutally assaulted him, said police on Thursday. Around 3pm on July 10, Singh was going to purchase medicines at Banskusla village in IMT Manesar when he spotted the suspect and asked him to clear the dues.
Woman robbed , assaulted by water delivery guy in Faridabad, two arrested
Two friends in their early 30s allegedly robbed and assaulted a 72-year-old woman on July 11 at her home in Sector 4, Faridabad, assuming she had a lot of wealth as she often paid ₹100 as a tip to one of them when he went to deliver mineral water at her residence. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh and Raj Kumar Tyagi alias Raju of Ghaziabad.
MCG launched plastic free campaign
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about the use of single-use plastic items that were banned in the city from July 1, said officials on Thursday. Officials urged the residents to take part in the MCG's campaign, while asking them to “always carry a cloth bag or a jute bag to the market”.
