Remove mention of beef from signboards: Arunachal Pradesh district tells hotels

Authorities in Naharlagun sub-division in Arunachal Pradesh have issued an order directing hotels and restaurants not to mention the word beef in their signboards to maintain the “spirit of secularism”.

The order was issued on July 13 by Tamo Dada, extra assistant commissioner of Naharlagun sub-division of Itanagar Capital Complex directing all such establishments to remove the word by July 18 failing which a fine of ₹2,000 would be imposed and process initiated to cancel their trade licenses.

“It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that there are numerous hotels and restaurants mushrooming within the administrative boundary of Naharlagun sub-division with the word ‘BEEF’ written on them,” the order by Dada read.

Stating that the district administration believes in the secular spirit of Constitution but “open display” of the word beef on signboards may hurt sentiments of some sections of the community and “may create animosity between different groups of community”.

“Therefore, so as to maintain peace in the community and to continue the spirit of secularism and brotherhood within the community I hereby direct all such hotels and restaurants who has written word BEEF on their signboards to remove such words by July 18,” the order by Dada read.

