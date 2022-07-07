HC refuses to quash case against two teachers for cow slaughter, beef sale
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Monday refused to quash a criminal case against a government teacher and a madarsa teacher allegedly from whose possession cow meat (beef) and 16 live cattle were recovered.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal dismissed the petition filed by Parvez Ahmed and three others challenging the criminal case pending before CJM, Mau.
The court said that the First Information Report (FIR) said that prima facie cognizable offence was made out against the applicants and thus, there was no reason to quash the case against them.
Applicant no. 1 was an assistant teacher in the education department of the state, while applicant no. 2 was working as assistant teacher in Madarsa Darul Ulum Gausia Kasba Salempur, while applicant no. 3 was running a medical shop and applicant no. 4 was Hafiz Quran.
The applicants were booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc and under section 3/5/8 of Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 for cow slaughter and sale of beef.
The petitioners’ plea was that a report from the forensic laboratory did not disclose that the sample sent for analysis was of cow and therefore no case under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act was made out.
On the other hand, the state counsel argued that the FIR categorically mentioned that the 16 live cattle stock recovered from the petitioners included 7 buffaloes, 1 cow, 2 female buffalo calves, 5 male buffalo calves and one male cow calf.
Thus, it was argued by the state that it was wrong to say that the FSL report gave a clean chit to the applicants, as 16 cattle were found in the possession of the applicants and other co-accused and they did not have any license to run the slaughterhouse.
After hearing the concerned parties, the court said that even though the FSL report had revealed that the sample which was sent for chemical analysis was not cow meat, 16 live cattle were also recovered from the custody of the applicants and other co-accused.
-
Yogi: Covid under control but need to remain alert
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that the Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh was under control, yet the people and health machinery should remain alert and careful. The changing circumstances pertaining to Covid should be closely monitored, he said. The CM said last month's positivity rate was 0.46%. At present, the active Covid cases tally in the state was 2,401. The Covid vaccination campaign was entering the final phase in the state.
-
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50
The rate of domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg has gone up by Rs 50. Thus, now the consumers will have to pay Rs 1090.50 for the cylinder that was earlier available at Rs 1040.50. Likewise, the rate of 5 kg cylinder has increased from Rs 382.50 to Rs 400.50, while the rate of 10 kg composite cylinder that was earlier available at Rs 741.50 will now be procured at Rs 777.
-
Postman shot at by uncle over petty dispute
A man shot at his 28-year-old nephew over a petty dispute in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Wednesday morning. The injured man who is a postman, was admitted to the hospital. According to reports, Nityanand is a postman. Pipri police reached the spot and admitted the postman to the district hospital. His gun licence will also be cancelled, police added.
-
Jal Sansthan tests water supply after diarrhoea outbreak in UP’s Fatehpur village
Team of Jal Sansthan officials visited Fatehpur village in sector B of Aliganj after a diarrhoea outbreak allegedly due to the poor quality of drinking water supplied to the area. Jal Sansthan's acting general manager Ram Kailash said a complaint was received on the phone on July 5 (Tuesday) that under Zone-3, the water supply was contaminated. Kailash said, however, while checking the water connections in the locality, we found two connections passing through a drain.
-
CR to install long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations
With each passing day, travelling in the local trains has become a task for Mumbaiites in the monsoon season. To make it convenient and bring relief for the passengers from getting wet while boarding the locals, the Central Railway has planned to put up a long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations. These long-span structures will be similar to the roof cover at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
