Chennai Police apologise, delete tweet objecting to beef post

The Chennai Police were on Thursday forced to apologise and delete a tweet objecting to a Twitter user’s post on beef following much criticism.

The user, @AbubackerOfficl, whose profile describes him as the state coordinator of Naam Tamizhar Katchi, a political party in Tamil Nadu, posted a photo with the caption “beef curry”. The Greater Chennai Police’s Twitter handle responded saying “such posts are unnecessary here.”

Many Twitter users questioned what was wrong with the post and why cannot anyone eat beef. Ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament Senthilkumar questioned who handles the police’s Twitter account. “What’s wrong with that post? On what basis does the Chennai Police give this unnecessary advice about what to post and what to eat? There is no action taken against hundreds of abusive/false posts,” he said.

The Chennai Police explained the post appeared on their page, which prompted them to say such posts should be avoided. “But we apologise for posting this by mistake.”

