Home / Cities / Others / Report to work or lose license: Odisha bar council to lawyers after SC warning

Report to work or lose license: Odisha bar council to lawyers after SC warning

others
Published on Nov 16, 2022 10:00 AM IST

Lawyers in Odisha have been on strike over several issues, the major one being the establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa high court in western Odisha at Sambalpur

Bar associations in Sambalpur, Badamba, Tangi, Talcher and Pallahara have been asked to end their strike. (File image)
Bar associations in Sambalpur, Badamba, Tangi, Talcher and Pallahara have been asked to end their strike. (File image)
ByDebabrata Mohanty

A day after the Supreme Court asked agitating lawyers of various bar associations of Odisha to get back to work or else risk suspension of their license, the Odisha State Bar Council on Tuesday asked bar associations in Sambalpur, Badamba, Tangi, Talcher and Pallahara to end their strike and return to work immediately.

In a letter, J K Samantasinghar, the secretary of the Odisha State Bar Council, warned the agitating lawyers that their license of practice would be suspended if they don’t join their work.

Also Read:30% of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs pending trial, Supreme Court told

“Enclosing here with the order received from the Bar Council of India you are hereby categorically directed to immediately call off the ongoing strike otherwise the license of practice of individual lawyers participating in this boycott/abstention shall be put under suspension with immediate effect,” said the letter.

Lawyers in Odisha have been on strike over several issues, the major one being the establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa high court in western Odisha at Sambalpur.

On Monday, the SC bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka had directed the agitating lawyers to resume work from Wednesday after Orissa High Court filed a petition regarding lawyers strike in several districts.

The SC was told that between January 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022, a total of 2,14,176 judicial working hours were lost due to the strike.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out