Report to work or lose license: Odisha bar council to lawyers after SC warning

A day after the Supreme Court asked agitating lawyers of various bar associations of Odisha to get back to work or else risk suspension of their license, the Odisha State Bar Council on Tuesday asked bar associations in Sambalpur, Badamba, Tangi, Talcher and Pallahara to end their strike and return to work immediately.

In a letter, J K Samantasinghar, the secretary of the Odisha State Bar Council, warned the agitating lawyers that their license of practice would be suspended if they don’t join their work.

Also Read:30% of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs pending trial, Supreme Court told

“Enclosing here with the order received from the Bar Council of India you are hereby categorically directed to immediately call off the ongoing strike otherwise the license of practice of individual lawyers participating in this boycott/abstention shall be put under suspension with immediate effect,” said the letter.

Lawyers in Odisha have been on strike over several issues, the major one being the establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa high court in western Odisha at Sambalpur.

On Monday, the SC bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka had directed the agitating lawyers to resume work from Wednesday after Orissa High Court filed a petition regarding lawyers strike in several districts.

The SC was told that between January 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022, a total of 2,14,176 judicial working hours were lost due to the strike.