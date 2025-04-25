Response to cowards must be decisive: Shubham’s father

: After the body of Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Shubham Dwivedi reached his ancestral Hathipur village in Kanpur’s Maharajpur here on Thursday morning, his father Sanjay Dwivedi called for severe and uncompromising action against terrorism. Shubham Dwivedi, who managed the family’s wholesale business in Kanpur, is the only known civilian from Uttar Pradesh killed in the terror attack. (For representation only)

His voice trembling with emotion, Sanjay Dwivedi appealed to the government to avenge his son’s death and ensure justice for the victims.

“The government must take such strict measures that even the next seven generations of these terrorists think twice before raising a hand against anyone,” he said.

Sanjay Dwivedi recounted a chilling detail from the incident, saying that the terrorists had reportedly spared his daughter-in-law after issuing a provocative message.

“They told her to inform the prime minister, saying they were leaving her alive to send a message. These are cowards who dare to challenge the Indian government. The response must be decisive,” he added.

“The loss is irreparable, but the message must be clear — no one who attacks our citizens should escape the consequences,” Sanjay Dwivedi said.

Shubham Dwivedi, 30, was one of the 26 tourists killed in the Pahlagam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. He was shot, in the head, in front of his wife Ashanya, 27.

Ashanya and Shubham had tied the knot on February 12 this year. This was their first trip together after marriage.

They were in Baisaran Valley, popularly known as ‘Mini Switzerland’, when terrorists opened fire at tourists around eateries.

The Dwivedi family, originally from Hathipur in Maharajpur, now resides in Shyam Nagar, Kanpur.