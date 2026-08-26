Lawrence Shieh: 5 things on Boston man indicted in boat crash that killed Elizabeth Dankert, injured 2 others
Lawrence Shieh, of Boston, has been indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury for the May boat crash which killed Elizabeth Dankert and injured two others.
Lawrence Shieh, a Boston man, has been indicted in the May boat crash off Boston's Logan International Airport which claimed the life of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Dankert and injured two others.
A Suffolk County grand jury indicted Shieh who will now be arraigned on Wednesday in the Suffolk Superior Court. Here's all you need to know about Lawrence Shieh.
Who is Lawrence Shieh? 5 things to know
- Lawrence Shieh is a 40-year-old from Boston, who has been indicted in the May boat accident.
- Shieh has been indicted on charges including one count of involuntary manslaughter; one count of operating a boat while intoxicated, causing death; one count of using a boat without authority; two counts of operating a boat while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury; and one count of a Logan Airport security violation as per multiple reports.
- Shieh ‘drank a mix of alcoholic beverages with friends at the ReelHouse and several other bars in the seaport’ on the night of the accident, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, as per reports.
- Shieh's blood alcohol level was found to be at 0.20, or more than twice the .08 legal limit here in Massachusetts, as per Hayden.
- Shieh was a member of Freedom Boat Club in Boston's Seaport District, where the boat was docked. However, he did not have the authorization to take the boat, and did so without permission, as per reports.
How did the Boston boat accident happen?
The boat was firstly not equipped with lights that are meant for night navigation. Hayden further said Shieh was ‘inattentive’ at the helm of the boat, ‘dancing and engaging with the three young women’ as per WCVB.
“Approximately six seconds before the crash, Shieh is captured on video with both hands off the wheel of the boat,” Hayden further said. The boat was reportedly moving at an ‘excessive speed for the area of 36 mph at the time of the crash’ as per Hayden.
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The district attorney further said of Shieh, “He was intoxicated. He unlawfully took a boat out into Boston Harbor in the dead of night. He drove that boat at a reckless speed in a restricted area of the Boston Harbor. He did this with three young women aboard, placing their lives in imminent danger. His reckless actions that night ended one life and dramatically changed three others, including his own.”
The other two women were treated for non-life threatening injuries, following the boat accident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More