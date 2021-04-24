Restrictions across state to continue till May 4: Karnataka home minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday announced that partial restrictions will continue to remain in place after the weekend curfew, till May 4, as a measure to curb the relentless surge in Covid-19 cases.

Earlier this week, the state government had declared night (9 pm to 6 am) and weekend curfews (9 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday) in the state from April 21.

On Friday, the restrictions in the city and other parts of Karnataka were turned into a partial lockdown after shops and establishments that are not listed in the government’s Thursday order as ‘essential services’ were asked to shut down operations.

“The weekend curfew will be similar to that of last year’s lockdown imposed across the state. Barricades would be erected on main roads, sub-main roads and ward roads, and unnecessary movement of people would be strictly restricted,” Bommai said.

As per the fresh guidelines issued on Friday, essential services such as sale of groceries, milk and meat will be allowed between 6 am and 10 am on weekends. Only takeaways will be allowed at restaurants.

During the weekdays, government offices and industries dealing with essential and emergency services will be allowed to function and their employees will be required to carry valid ID cards to commute within the city.

Patients, their attendants and those wanting to take the vaccine will also be allowed to travel both during the weekend and weekdays till May 4. The remaining industries that were earlier allowed during the weekdays, will now remain shut till May 4.

The government, which had earlier banned all constructions, on Friday clarified that constructions within an enclosed site will be allowed during this period.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that metro services will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays. Modifying the timings for weekdays, it said that the service will begin as usual at 7 am but the last train from terminal stations — Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli — will leave at 7.30 pm.

Long-distance travel in trains, buses and flights, taxis and private vehicles to and from these transport hubs will be allowed to ply on the production of valid travel documents till May 4. Marriages with an upper limit of 50 guests and funerals with a maximum gathering of 20 individuals will be allowed during this period.

Several shopkeepers across the city expressed dissatisfaction over the latest guidelines.

“We understand the need for a lockdown but it cannot be implemented like this. There was no warning. The government has said that there will be no lockdown but abruptly closed down shops,” Mahantesh R, member of the shop owners’ association in Avenue Road in Bengaluru, said.

“People have taken orders and purchased raw materials for it as well. When a lockdown is announced like this, we will suffer losses. The government could have given us time to prepare, considering so many meetings were held,” he added.

Taking a u-turn on his earlier statement, chief minister B S Yediyurappa last week ruled out the possibility of a lockdown. “There is no question of a lockdown,” he told reporters in Bidar, a day after he said that a complete shutdown could be enforced if required.

Despite his final statement, the fear of a final lockdown continued to loom over several businesses.

“We are hearing that there could be a full lockdown after May 4. Even though the chief minister had said there won’t be a lockdown, looking at the government’s actions, we are concerned,” Peter Antony, a shopkeeper in Bengaluru’s SP road, said.

The state on Friday registered 26,296 cases, taking the overall tally to 1046,554. With 190 deaths in a single day, the overall figure rose to 14,075.