Revenue official arrested with 2.50 lakh in Kishanganj

ByAditya Nath Jha, Kishanganj
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 06:05 pm IST

A revenue official in Kishanganj was arrested by VIB for demanding a ₹2.70 lakh bribe, with over ₹2 lakh found on him during the arrest.

Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) sleuths arrested a revenue official with bribe money of over 2 lakh in Kishanganj on Tuesday, an official said.

VIB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Binod Kumar Pandey confirmed the arrest of Rajdeep Paswan, a revenue official, near the Sadar block, adding that he is being brought to Patna for further investigation.

The arrested revenue official is posted in the Sadar block.

According to the report, the complainant, Owais Ansari of Khagra, had lodged a complaint with the VIB, alleging that revenue official Rajdeep Paswan had demanded a bribe of 2.70 lakh for measuring his land.

The complainant said he approached the VIB after being left with no other option.

AI Summary AI Summary

Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) arrested revenue official Rajdeep Paswan in Kishanganj for accepting over ₹2 lakh in bribes. The arrest followed a complaint by Owais Ansari, who alleged Paswan demanded ₹2.70 lakh to measure his land. Paswan, posted in the Sadar block, is now being transferred to Patna for further investigation.