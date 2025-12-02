Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) sleuths arrested a revenue official with bribe money of over ₹2 lakh in Kishanganj on Tuesday, an official said. Revenue official arrested with ₹ 2.50 lakh in Kishanganj

VIB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Binod Kumar Pandey confirmed the arrest of Rajdeep Paswan, a revenue official, near the Sadar block, adding that he is being brought to Patna for further investigation.

The arrested revenue official is posted in the Sadar block.

According to the report, the complainant, Owais Ansari of Khagra, had lodged a complaint with the VIB, alleging that revenue official Rajdeep Paswan had demanded a bribe of ₹2.70 lakh for measuring his land.

The complainant said he approached the VIB after being left with no other option.