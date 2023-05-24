AMU declares Class 10 result, Rishtesh Saraswat tops

Rishtesh Tejesh Saraswat, of Raja Mahendra Pratap (RMPS) AMU City School, has topped the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) Examination-2023 of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He secured 98.60% marks, scoring 493 out of 500 marks in the result declared by AMU’s office of the controller of examinations on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the declared results, Sharique Masoom of STS High School, and Kratika Kaushal of AMU Girls School shared the second position, scoring 488 marks (97.60%).

Shaqib Jawed of STS High School, and Rashi Agarwal of AMU Girls School shared the third rank, getting 487 out of 500 marks (97.40).

In all, 1,502 students appeared for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 10) conducted by the AMU Board of Secondary & Senior Secondary Education, and 1,410 students passed the examination. The pass percentage of the students is 93.87.

The result has been uploaded on the official website http://amucontrollerexams.com/

AMU vice-chancellor Prof Mohammad Gulrez congratulated the students on their excellent performance and wished them success in future endeavours.