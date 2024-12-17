For ensuring swift control over any fire outbreak at the railway stations during the forthcoming Mahakumbh-2025, the railways has made extensive arrangements for safety of devotees and tourists. Along with crowd control plan in place, a foolproof arrangement has also been put in place to control any incident of fire at railway stations. Rlys to use Auto Fire Ball to deal with emergency at stns

For achieving the task, the railways has included many advanced equipment to make its firefighting system more modern, one of which is the Auto Fire Ball, which responds quickly in case of fire. This ball looks like an ordinary ball, but the special powder filled in it is highly effective in extinguishing fire. As soon as it comes in contact with fire, this ball explodes on its own and controls the blaze

This technology is also waterproof, so as to ensure that it works in any weather or situation. Along with other firefighting equipment, this auto fire ball would be available at all railway stations along with fire extinguishers, so that any mishap could be dealt with quickly.

Senior public relations officer North Central Railway Amit Malaviya said that firefighting booths have been set up at both the ends of the platforms with necessary firefighting equipment which would be manned 24x7 to deal with any untoward incident.

“As of now, 1,500 staff, both departmental as well as contractual, have been trained for fire extinguishing. As per the guideline of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), for risk hazard and vulnerability assessment, a joint exercise with state disaster agencies and NDRF has been conducted for all stations of Prayagraj region,” he said.

As per Malaviya, mock drills have also been conducted with NDRF under disaster management to deal with any exigency.

Caption: Firefighting personnel fully prepared to deal with any mishap at Prayagraj Junction. (File Photo)

Baby fun room for children at Cheoki station

As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh, the North Central Railway (NCR) has made special arrangements for children along with the elderly and women. Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, fun rooms and gaming zones are being built for children at Prayagraj and Cheoki railway stations. A baby fun room has been built for children at Cheoki railway station wherein mothers can spend some time with their children away from the crowd. Here children would be provided facilities to play and relax. Also, snacks and other eatable items would also be available for children.

Cheoki station superintendent Rajesh Rai informed that work of setting up baby fun room was complete. During Mahakumbh, a gaming zone is being built for children on platform number six of Prayagraj Junction. Many sports equipment will be installed in it for the entertainment of children. This facility will be especially helpful for those passengers who travel with their children.

Mock drill at Prayag Jn. stn

A mock drill was organised at Prayag Jn station of Northern Railway, Lucknow Division on Monday to assess the efficacy of firefighting equipment.

“A mock drill based on fire prevention arrangements was organised at the station where the efficiency and working capacity of the fire extinguishing equipment was thoroughly tested,” said Kuldeep Tiwari, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway, Lucknow. He further informed that during the mock drill, people present were told in detail about the working of the firefighting equipment. Additional divisional railway manager Sachin Verma along with branch heads of other departments, officers of the medical department and a large number of volunteers of the District Crime Prevention Committee and railway employees were present at the mock drill.