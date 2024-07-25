RO/ARO paper leak: HC bail to alleged mastermind, Gangsters’ Act case keeps him in jail

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to one Rajeev Nayan Mishra alias Rahul Mishra, the alleged mastermind and accused in the paper leak of review officer (RO)/assistant review officer (ARO) examination. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A criminal case was registered against him in the paper leak case at the Civil Lines police station, Prayagraj. Subsequently, a case under the Gangsters’ Act was also registered against him by the Kaushambi police.

Though Mishra has been released on bail in the case registered at Civil Lines, he will not be able to walk free, as he still has to obtain bail in the Gangsters’ Act case.

According to the counsel for the applicant, Pranvesh, justice Sanjay Kumar Pachori granted bail to Mishra on Wednesday after hearing both sides. He had taken the plea that other co-accused in this case had already been released on bail, therefore, the applicant too was entitled for bail on the ground of parity.

It is alleged that earlier Mishra was also the mastermind in the paper leak case of police constable recruitment exam.

The RO/ARO examination was held on February 11, 2024 by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The secretary of UPPSC Ashok Kumar had on March 2, 2024, registered a criminal case at Civil Lines police station against unknown persons who were involved in the paper leakage of RO/ARO examination. Subsequently, the name of Mishra came to limelight during the investigation.

Mishra has already obtained bail in the cases registered against him in Meerut, Noida and Kaushambi. Subsequently, the Kaushambi police had imposed a case under the Gangsters’ Act against Mishra and 23 other members of his gang on the basis of criminal cases registered against Mishra in police station – Kokhraj, Manjhanpur at Kaushambi and Civil Lines in Prayagraj.