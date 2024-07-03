RO/ARO-2023 paper leak accused operated 30 bank accounts: STF

The Special Task Force (STF) has unearthed 30 bank accounts of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO)-2023 paper leak accused. The alleged mastermind of the paper leak Rajiv Nayan Mishra alone has five accounts in different banks. All 30 bank accounts are under scanner of STF to establish that cash taken by aspirants in return of providing them with question papers was deposited in these bank accounts. (Pic for representation)

STF officials said that probe has revealed that Rajiv was running five bank accounts while his aide Subhash Prakash of Madhubani has three accounts in different banks. Investigations have revealed that cash taken by aspirants was deposited in some of these bank accounts and some of the cash was even withdrawn later by the accused.

Investigations are also being carried out to identify the bank account which was used for transferring cash to one Sunil Raghuvanshi who leaked the question papers from the printing press at Bhopal. It is worth mentioning that Sunil Raghuvanshi used to work as a mechanical engineer at the printing press where question papers of RO/ARO examination were sent for printing.

Following investigations, in April, the STF team had arrested mastermind of the paper leak Rajiv Nayan Mishra of Meja area in Prayagraj, Saurabh Shukla of Pratapgarh, Arun Kumar Singh of Pratapgarh, Sharad Patel of Chunar, Amit Singh of Gonda, Arpit Vinit Yashwant of Cantt in Prayagraj, Abhishek Shukla of Lucknow, Kamlesh Kumar Pal of Jhunsi in Prayagraj, Ravi Atri of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Vikram Pahal of Haryana.

However, STF officials later learnt that besides leaking the question papers from the examination centre at Bishop Johnson Girls Wing, the question papers were also leaked from the printing press where question papers were printed in Bhopal.

Sunil Raghuvanshi of Bhopal, Subhash Prakash of Madhubani, Vishal Dubey, Sandeep Pandey of Prayagraj, Amarjeet Sharma of Gaya and Vivek Upadhyay of Balia district were also arrested by STF later. Questioning from them revealed that they had planned to earn hefty cash by leaking question papers of different examinations that were printed in the printing press.

Sunil Raghuvanshi alerted his aides when question papers of RO/ARO were sent for printing to Bhopal.

Sunil Raghuvanshi and Subhash Prakash studied in the same engineering college at Bhopal.

It is alleged that Sunil Raghuvanshi stole a copy of the question paper on the pretext of repairing the printing machine. As per the plan, the gang members assembled at a hotel on February 8 where aspirants were asked to learn the questions. They were given the question papers in return of cash ₹12 lakh each.

Subhash Prakash who himself had appeared in RO/ARO examination helped the aspirants solve the question papers. Subhash Prakash even clicked photographs of the question papers and sent them to other gang members.