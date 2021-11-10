Robbery at garment store, house in Chohla Sahib

Tarn Taran Three unidentified men looted 5.5kg gold jewellery, worth around ₹2.75 crore, and ₹60 lakh taking a shopkeeper and his family hostage in their home in the historic town of Chohla Sahib on Tuesday night about 8pm, the victim family has claimed.

At the time, the shopkeeper was closing his garment store. According to the victim’s family, the accused were armed with sharp-edged weapons and had covered their faces. Police, however, said the total jewellery and the cash that were looted from the house is worth ₹5 lakh only.

Shopkeeper Jaimal Singh said, “Our family has been running the shop since 1960 and we reside on its rear. On Tuesday night, I was closing my shop when a man, who had covered his face, came and demanded five turbans. I told him that I have closed my shop and he should come in the morning. He insisted, however, and I opened the shop. Two other miscreants entered the shop and assaulted me with a sharp-edged weapon.”

He added, “About 9pm, my wife too came to the shop as I was late in reaching. She didn’t find me as I was tied to the chair. The accused grabbed my wife and tied her too. They threatened to kill us. After this, the accused took around 5 lakh cash from the shop. Later on, the accused went to our home on the first floor and held my father and children hostage.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Goindwal Sahib, Bhupinder Singh, said, “The family has told us that only ₹5 lakh cash jewellery was looted. Unidentified persons have been booked at Chohla Sahib police station.”